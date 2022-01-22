Suniel Shetty Quashes Rumours Of Athiya-KL Rahul And Ahan-Tania's Wedding

Recently a leading entertainment portal reported that Suniel Shetty's children, actors Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty are all set to walk down the aisle with their respective love interests. While Athiya is in a relationship with cricketer KL Rahul, Ahan is dating Tania Shroff.

The portal reported that the close friend of the family has revealed that the brother-sister duo will get married this year. The report further claimed that consent of their parents for their respective wedding.

However it looks like Suniel Shetty wasn't amused by these speculations as he took to his Twitter handle to slam the publication for the report. The Main Hoon Na actor wrote that he is unsure whether he should be pained or amused. Slamming the portal, he continued that he doesn't understand the need to scoop before verifying any facts at all. He further added that this type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism.

Speculations about Athiya and KL Rahul being a couple have been doing the rounds for a long time. Further, the duo recently made several heads turn when they walked the red carpet at the premiere of Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap last month. Athiya too had also accompanied Rahul to London for his cricket match last year. Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty has been quite vocal about his relationship with Tania Shroff in his interviews.

Workwise, Athiya was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor. Ahan on the other hand, made his acting debut last year with Milan Luthria's Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria.