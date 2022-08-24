Suniel Shetty Reveals When Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Will Tie The Knot

It's no secret that Suniel Shetty's actress-daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are in a relationship. From going together on vacations to dropping mushy comments on each other's social media, the couple has been painting the town red with their romance since a while.

At the same time, rumours about their wedding also surface on social media from time to time. Amid this, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty opened up on her wedding plans with KL Rahul.

The Hera Pheri actor revealed that KL Rahul has a jam-packed schedule with multiple tours and there is hardly any free time to get married. He further added that the couple can't get married in just a two-day break between Rahul's matches.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Suniel told a reporter, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

The actor further added, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, because you will be scared if you see Rahul's calender, there's only 1-2 day break, a wedding cannot happen in such short time. The wedding will be planned when there's time)."

Earlier this year, Athiya had quashed her wedding rumours with her cricketer-beau KL Rahul. She had said that she is tired of answering questions related to this and now, just laughs them off.

Workwise, Athiya was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.