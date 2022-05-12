Suniel Shetty Weighs In On South Vs North Debate; 'I Come From The South Too, But My Work Lies In Mumbai'

Actor Suniel Shetty is the latest celebrity to share his opinion about the ongoing debate on south vs north cinema and the actor said that even though he hails from south, his work lies in Mumbai hence, he will always be a Mumbaikar.

While speaking about the differences that have erupted between two major film industries of India, Suniel said, "I think this scene has been created on social media. We are Indians. I think with the coming of the OTT platform, everyone has realized that language doesn't matter. It is the content that matters. I come from the south too, but my work lies in Mumbai, so I always say I'll be a Mumbaikar."

He further said that it is the audience who is deciding which films to watch and which to not. He further said that he feels filmmakers have probably forgotten the audience somewhere down the line, as they are not catering to them. He also feels that 'heroism' has moved out.

"70 per cent of Indians are an audience who whistle in theatres. So I think it is the content that we need to work on and Bollywood will always remain Bollywood. And if you recognise India, you will recognise the heroes of Bollywood too. So, I think it is a question of time," said Shetty.

He went on to add that this is a journey where filmmakers have to rethink and produce better content.

"Finally content is the king, whether it is South, East, North or West, it doesn't matter," concluded Suniel Shetty.