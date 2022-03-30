Sunny Deol To Begin Shooting For The Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Film Joseph Next Month?

Last year, it was reported that Sunny Deol is stepping into Joju George's shoes for the Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam crime-thriller Joseph. Buzz was M Padmakumar who helmed the original flick, will be directing this Sunny Deol-starrer too.

Now, here's some fresh scoop on this movie. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Sunny Deol kickstart the shooting for this Hindi remake in April after wrapping up filming of Gadar 2. A source told the publication that the story has been tweaked to suit the Hindi audience.

Sunny Deol Recalls Gadar Getting Snubbed At Award Shows; 'The Critics & Industry Didn't Like Our Film'

The tabloid quoted the source as saying, "Sunny hopes to shoot it in the summer in a start-to-finish schedule. The narrative has been tweaked to appeal to the Hindi-speaking audience. The story is now set in Jaipur." The makers will be locking the supporting cast soon.

Speaking about the Malayalam film Joseph, the M Padmakumar directorial revolves around a retired police officer, who unexpectedly gets pulled into a criminal case involving organ harvesting post his ex-wife's death. The film upon its release, received positive reviews from the critics and won a Special Mention in the National Awards.

TKSS: Here's How Karan Deol Reacted After Seeing Father Sunny Deol Romancing Juhi Chawla

Reportedly, it was producer Kamal Mukut who approached Sunny Deol to feature in the Hindi remake of Joseph. Following this, the actor watched the film and was bowled by it. He signed the dotted line and requested the makers to keep the film as gritty and real, as the Malayalam original.

Besides this movie, Sunny Deol also has Gadar 2, Chup and Apne 2 in the pipeline.