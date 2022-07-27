Sunny Deol Undergoing Medical Treatment For Back Injury In The US

Recently, many people raised concerns when actor and politician Sunny Deol skipped the oath-ceremony of President Draupadi Murmu. It turns out that the Bollywood star who is a Lok Sabha MP s from Gurdaspur, Punjab had to give the presidential elections a miss as he is undergoing medical treatment in the US.

His spokesperson informed ANI that the Border star sustained a back injury a couple of weeks back when he was shooting for one of his projects.

The news agency quoted the actor's spokesperson as saying, "Sunny Deol sustained a back injury a few weeks ago at a shoot, he was undergoing back treatment first in Mumbai and then he flew to the USA for his back treatment two weeks back. The presidential elections happened during this time and he was not in the country as his treatment is still not over. He should be returning to India post his recovery."

With respect to work, Sunny Deol has some interesting projects in the pipeline. His next is R Balki's psychological thriller, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist in which he will be sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthury and Pooja Bhatt. The makers unveiled the first teaser of the film on Guru Dutt's 97th birth anniversary as a homage to the legendary filmmaker and actor.

Besides this film, he will be seen in Soorya which is reportedly the Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller, Joseph. Deol is also a part of Anil Sharma's Apne 2 which stars Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. The Bollywood star is also reuniting with Ameesha Patel for Gadar 2.