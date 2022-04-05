Sunny Kaushal Reveals If His Equation With Vicky Kaushal Has Changed After His Wedding With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal do not share the same house anymore, as the former has shifted to another apartment with his actress-wife Katrina Kaif. Vicky and Katrina got married in December, 2021. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Sunny was asked if he misses his brother, he said that even though he lives in a separate house, the duo is constantly in touch with each other hence, their equation has not changed.

He told CNN NEWS18, "It does not feel like he has shifted because we are so much in touch anyway. So, nothing has changed."

When asked about what does the Kaushals talk about when they sit down together for a family dinner or lunch, Sunny said that no special conversations take place between them, as they are like a regular family who likes to spend quality time with each other.

"You know because, at the end of the day, you are sitting, and it's like two humans talking. It's just normal conversations, day-to-day life. There's nothing special that is going on," said Kaushal.

In the same interview, the Shiddat actor also reminisced about Vicky-Katrina's grand wedding in Rajasthan and said, "In India, when people get married, it's not a small feat, it's like conquering Mount Everest. So, I was just there. I was there playing the role of a younger brother."

Well, we saw several pictures of Sunny Kaushal from Vicky-Katrina's wedding and we must say that in every single pictures, he looked so handsome. Having said that, rumours suggest that Sunny is apparently dating Sharvari Wagh and owing to the same reason, she was also in attendance at the wedding.

With respect to work, Sunny will next be seen in Hurdang along with Nushrratt Bharuccha.