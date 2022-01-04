Sunny Leone Recalls Heartbreaking Experience With Surrogacy; 'We Did IVF & The Girls Did Not Turn Into Babies'

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Sunny Leone opened up about her heartbreaking experience with surrogacy, which took around a year-and-a-half, and recalled how it had left her feeling low.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time, before we decided 'hey, why don't we just adopt?', surrogacy wasn't going as planned. We had six eggs - four girls and two boys."

She further revealed, "In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That's in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn't turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it."

Sunny further spoke about her visit to the St Catherine's Home, an orphanage in Mumbai. She went there along with her husband Daniel Weber.

"We went there and we were seeing all these babies and I was like, 'Why can't we just adopt a baby? What is the difference? She is still ours. We are not connected genetically but we will be connected through our heart.' So, that process started. Because that other process was not working, this process is a 'what if' as well. It takes a little bit of time, a lot of paperwork, a lot of due diligence. Then we found out we were having twin boys and a little girl all in the same week. We call that God's plan," shared Leone.

Sunny and Daniel have three children- Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.