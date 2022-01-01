Sunny Leone Recalls How A Nasty Interview With Journalist Jolted Her; 'These People Hated Me For Years'

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Sunny Leone recalled how her infamous interview with journalist Bhupendra Chaubey broke down her spirit and she took some time to come out of the trauma, caused by the humiliation.

Sunny told Bollywood Bubble, "My first reaction is not to have a reaction. But later on of course it affects you. I would not be human if it did not affect me. The problem is that when you are working in a team you cannot complain to a lot of people. Who you are gonna talk to as it is very limited. And when you do talk to someone they just tell you that's it and you just have to get over it. You don't feel good there is literally not a lot of people you can speak to about how you are feeling on how someone treated you."

She further revealed how an interview with Chaubey affected her in the worst way possible.

"It was on multiple levels that it affected me. It took me a long time to snap out of it. Then things started shifting and my brain also said that alright it is not going to go away now so might just as well go with it. That is the Chaubey interview. These people hated me or said bad things about me for years and now someone bashes me on television," shared Leone.

She went on to add that now, she feels accepted by the same people, even though she was the same person before.

"So great that they recognise that Hey I am a person. But it really did hurt me. But then you know what it is and nothing I can do to change it. So I guess you have you look at it, and thank u for seeing me as a person. Thank You for being nice and coming to my aid which was for the first time," concluded Sunny.