Sunny Leone Says Her Kids May Not Like A Lot Of Things About Her When They Grow Up; 'We All Know What That Is'

Sunny Leone has never shied away from speaking about her past as an adult film star before she made her debut in Indian cinema with Jism 2 in 2012. Over the years, the actress won hearts with films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and others to name a few.

Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to Daniel Weber. The couple is parents to twin boys Asher and Noah and daughter Nisha. Sunny in her recent interaction with a leading daily, talked about bringing up her children.

The Kuch Kuch Locha Hota Hai actress told ETimes that she is aware that her kids may not like certain aspects of her life when they grow up. She said that she aims at making them understand that she made her choices, and they can make their own choices as well.

Sunny told the tabloid, "There are going to be a lot of things my children may not like about me when they grow up, and we all know what that is. With proper communication, they will know why and will be able to answer questions that may arise outside our home. I made my choices and they should know that they can make their choices, too, as long as they don't hurt others in any way. Like one of my sons wants to be a firefighter."

She added, "I was recently telling my girl Nisha that she can travel the world following her interests in ballet and playing the piano. She's learning those two things. Nisha is petite and pretty, and good at both. As a parent, I just feel it's fascinating how much you can do with your kids and how well you can raise them by just being with them and being by their side in whatever they choose to do."

Sunny told the daily that she doesn't think that one needs a lot of money to show their kids that they love them. Instead, as a parent, one simply have to be there for them.

Workwise, Sunny Leone will next be seen in the horror comedy Oh, My Ghost.