Sunny Leone Slams False Reports About The Worth Of Her House; 'Who Cares How Much Somebody Spends On A House?'

Sunny Leone and her family shifted to a plush apartment in a high-rise building in suburban Mumbai last year. Recently, there were reports circulating in the media that the worth of Sunny's new abode is a whopping Rs 16 Crore. In a chat with a leading tabloid, the Ragini MMS 2 actress has reacted strongly to these rumours.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Sunny said, "I think it's the media's job to verify and figure out what needs to be put out. Who cares how much somebody spends on a house? People sometimes make s**t up just for the heck of it.

She added, "It doesn't matter as long as that family loves the house. We were able to create a home that suited us. We filled it the way we wanted to for our children and us, and we're so happy about it."

On being asked how she deals with her false personal stories which grab the headlines, Leone said that she takes them with a grain of salt and let it pass and move on. She said that she doesn't really care about them at this point in her life as long as it isn't something incorrect about her kids or causes them harm.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber completed 11 years of marital bliss earlier this month. To celebrate their special day, the actress had taken to social media to share some precious memories of her wedding and talked about how had no money for their nuptials.

Speaking about the journey they shared, the tabloid quoted Sunny as saying, "It makes us extremely proud that we've been able to come so far against odds. It hasn't been easy but it has been more good than bad." She further added that it's also a reminder for her to keep her kids, twin sons Asher and Noah, and daughter Nisha, grounded.

Workwise, Sunny Leone was recently seen in the MX Player web series Anamika.