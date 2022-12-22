Surprising! Ranbir Kapoor's Co-Star Fawad Khan's Hit Pak Film Set To Release In India; Deets Inside

Following the border tension that rose after the URI attacks in 2016, Pakistani artists were not permitted to work in India. The same was applicable to their films as well. However, in a latest shocking update, the recently released Fawad Khan's epic drama movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt, is all set to release in India in Punjab. The film was released in October and has garnered massive praise from all corners.

According to reports, the Pak film's distribution rights have been acquired by PVR Cinemas chains to screen the Pakistani movie in the northern belt starting from December 30.