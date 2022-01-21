Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Remembers Him With An Emotional Video

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second birth anniversary today (January 21, 2022), his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a special video featuring some of the priceless moments of the late actor.

From Sushant's various reel avatars, emotional moments from his public appearances to fans showering love through tweets and reactions, the snippet contained all and made for an emotional tribute for the late actor.

Shweta posted the video on her Instagram page with a heartfelt caption that read, "My God! What a beautiful compilation...A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfil all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput, your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job!"

Have a look.

As soon as Shweta shared the video, netizens became emotional and shared their feelings for the late actor. An Instagram user wrote, "Not a day goes by without praying and remembering you. Happy birthday... hope you are rocking wherever you are!" Another one commented, "Happy birthday to your handsome brother di. He is smiling at us saying thank you to all of us." "His ssrians are always with him 😌," wrote another netizen.

Prior to his second birth anniversary, Shweta had said that Sushant wanted to feature in his own biopic and that no film should be made on the late actor's life until justice is served.

She had shared a post on social media that read, "I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr's handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!! Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr's outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can't be Reality in near future."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His untimely demise was a huge shocker for everyone.