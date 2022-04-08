Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Refuses To Provide Information Through RTI Query

It's been almost two years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) is yet to come to any conclusion in this high-profile case. While the probe is still on, the investigating agency has now refused to divulge any information through an RTI query.

According to a new ANI report, CBI received a query regarding Sushant's case under the Right To Information Act. However, the probing agency refused to give out any information to the applicant.

A tweet by ANI read, "Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided," CBI in its reply to an RTI query."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found death under mysterious circumstances at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. This lead to multiple investigating teams probing the different angles in this matter.

Sushant's actress-girfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his wealth by the actor's father. Later, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Rhea after the drugs angle emerged when they were probing Sushant's case. After spending a few weeks in prison, the actress was granted bail and has now resumed back to work.

Workwise, Sushant's last screen appearance was in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara which released on an OTT platform a few weeks after his untimely death.