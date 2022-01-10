Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: After Rhea Chakraborty, Court Orders Two More Accused's Accounts To Be De-freeze

In the new development in the ongoing case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the court has now allowed two more accused's bank accounts to be de-freeze in the case. Earlier actress and Sushant's girlfriend at the time of his death, Rhea Chakraborty's account was also de-freeze last year. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the two accused namely Zaid Vilatra and Jai Madhok's bank accounts according to their applications.

A news report in Pinkvilla stated that Jai Madhok in his application had allegedly stated that the bank had informed him that his bank transactions would be restricted and that the investigating officer had failed to notify a magistrate regarding the same. Additional Sessions Judge D B Mane issued the order to de-freeze the accounts of the accused and also stated that the actions of the investigating officer were illegal in the absence of such a report. However, the NCB has argued against this plea from their end stating that their investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case is still going on.

Talking about Rhea Chakraborty, the actress had reportedly filed a plea for de-freezing her accounts that were frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after she was booked in the drugs case following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on 14 June 2020. According to reports, the Sonali Cable actress in her plea said the NCB had frozen her bank accounts without reason, calling it a "grave injustice and prejudice to her". She had added that she needs access to the bank accounts for paying the salaries of her employees and for fulfilling various tax liabilities, including GST payments, etc. The actress further said that she supports her own lifestyle and that of her brother's from the amount in the bank accounts and that her brother is also dependent on her.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had opposed the application saying that that financial investigation in the case is still going on. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande representing the NCB had added, "if the accounts are de-freeze, then it will hamper the investigation." Special Judge DB Mane had said, "From the reply of the investigating officer, it appears that there is no strong objection from the NCB side for de-freezing the bank accounts and FDs of Chakraborty." The judge further added that Chakraborty is entitled to de-freezing the bank accounts and FDs and added, "She shall make the balance amount, as shown in the concerned account as on 16/09/2020, available for passing necessary orders, as and when required."