Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sea Facing Flat In Mumbai Fails To Find A Taker Even After 2.5 Years Of His Demise

When Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last in June 2020, the news came as a shock to everyone. The entire country was in disbelief and had been finding it hard to come to terms with the unfortunate news. According to media reports. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat. And while it's been over two years since the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor breathed his last, it is reported that his sea-facing flat in Mumbai still remains unoccupied. According to real estate broker Rafique Merchant posted a clip of the sea-facing flat and informed that the flat is available for rent at ₹5 lakh per month.

"People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn't want to come down on the rent. If he does, it'll be sold quickly. Since he's selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with," Rafique was quoted saying to Bollywood Hungama.

He revealed that the owner is not willing to give the flat to any Bollywood celeb. As the owner is looking for a corporate person for a tenant, things don't seem to be working out. "The parties are told in advance that this is where Sushant used to stay. Some people don't mind the history and want to go for it. But their friends and family members discourage them from going ahead with the deal. Now the owner doesn't want to rent out the flat to a film celeb, no matter who or how big he or she is. He's clear that he wants to hand over the flat to a corporate person," Rafique added.

For the uninitiated, Sushant had leased the apartment for around ₹4.5 lakh per month in December 2019 and was staying here with his roommates and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.