Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister On His Second Death Anniversary: You Have Changed The World For The Better

Two years ago on this day (June 14), the news of the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left the film industry and fans in shock. On his second death anniversary today, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to remember him with a heartfelt note.

Sharing a candid picture of the late actor with a kid, Shweta wrote, "It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor."

She added, "Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence. Let us all light a lamp 🪔 today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone's face. "घर से मस्जिद है बहुत दूर चलो यु कर ले, किसी रोते हुए बच्चे को हँसाया जाये ! "- निदा फ़ाज़ली #ForeverSushant."

Shweta's post left fans emotional. An Instagram user wrote, "We love you sush..❣️you will be always remembered for what you are ...love you ❣️✨." Another netizen wrote, "Sending Hugs to you Shweta for being so strong n making your brother proud by keeping him alive always in our hearts by sharing his awesome attributes of kindness n humility n dedication with the world..🙏🙏..Haven't met you since but with you always dear ..Tc 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @shwetasinghkirti."

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the portrayal of Manav in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap Pavitra Rishta. He made his big screen debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Chhe! in 2013 and went on to star in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Sonchiriya to name a few.