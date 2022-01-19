Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Says She Got Many Brothers In The Form Of 'SSRians'

The tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, had sent shockwaves and grief to the entire entertainment industry. Ever since then, the late actor's fans have been praying for justice in his ongoing case and have been keeping his legacy alive by remembering his work. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti never fails to amplify the efforts of the fans of her late brother when it comes to asking for justice for her brother and also shares some heartwarming throwback pictures of Sushant. In her latest post, Shweta had a heartfelt message for Sushant's fans wherein she stated that even though she lost a brother, she gained many brothers in the form of Sushant's fans who call themselves 'SSRians.'

Talking about the same, one of the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted a picture of the late actor posing for a happy picture with his sisters. The fan captioned the same stating, "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai. Ek Hazaaro Me Meri Behna Hai.. Sis @shwetasinghkirt @withoutthemind ,Ek Bhai Chala Gaya ,Par Wo Kai Bhai #ssrians Ke Naam Par Aapko De Gaya... We miss our brother." Shweta Singh Kirti was quick to quote the tweet with a sentimental message.

She stated, "That is so true... Even though Bhai left his physical body...his presence and his love are manifesting in the forms of many SSRians. Now I have many brothers. Thanks to all of you. Sending love to all #SushantSinghRajput." Take a look at her tweet.

That is so true… Even though Bhai left his physical body…his presence and his love are manifesting in forms of many SSRIANS. Now I have many brothers. Thanks to all of you. Sending love to all🙏❤️🙏 #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/cRzUYE2FYm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's 36th birth anniversary on January 21, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti also urged all his fans to make his birthday memorable. Shweta asked all the 'SSRians' to light a candle in their nearby temple in the name of the late actor. She had earlier tweeted, "This year, let's make Bhai's birthday a memorable one. I will request you guys to go to the nearby temple and light a candle for our dear @itsSSR and pray that we find justice for him and that his soul rests in peace. Post a photo with the TL for 21st is "Sushant Day" #SushantDay." The actor was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara alongside newbie Sanjana Sanghi.