Sushmita Sen Adopts Baby Boy After Renee And Alisah? Pics Of The Actress With Third Child Go Viral

Sushmita Sen was recently spotted out and about with her daughters, Renee and Alisah in Mumbai. However the three also had a baby boy with them at the time, they were clicked by the paparazzi.

Now fans are convinced the actress has adopted a third child, however, the actress hasn't made any official statements yet. The viral video shows Sushmita Sen can be seen posing with the three kids for the paps. The diva can be seen donning a black t-shirt which she styled with a red shawl. The actress and her family posed for the camera.

The three were reportedly snapped outside a restaurant where they had arrived to celebrate Shubeer Sen's birthday. While speculations are rife, a source told Indiatoday.com that Sushmita Sen adores the kid in the video but it's not her child but a friend's kid.

Back in December 2021, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and confirmed that she and Rohman have parted ways. Sharing a photo with her former boyfriend Rohman, Sushmita wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic)."

Sushmita Sen adopted a baby girl, Renee, in 2000 and her second child, Alisah, in 2010. On the work front, she was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's web series Aarya Season 2.