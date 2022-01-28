Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Met For The First Time After Their Split?

Sushmita Sen had announced her break-up with model Rohman Shawl in early December last year. The actress had stated, "We began as friends, we remain friends. The relationship was long over...the love remains." However, the latest reports suggest that the ex-couple recently met for the first time since their parting ways.

A source close to the couple has revealed to BollywoodLife saying that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl met each other for the first time since their split and also travelled together in the actress' car along with another mutual friend of theirs. The source went on to say that the ex-lovers also spoke for some time while waiting for their friend. The source further added that despite their split, Rohman shares a close bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Aliseh.

The source said that Sushmita Sen's daughters are also very close to Rohman Shawl and the latter is almost like a father figure for them and that he will be there for them whenever they need him. The source went on to add that the Main Hoon Na actress also does not have any problem with this close relationship between Rohman and her daughters. The source concluded by stating the bond between Rohman and the girls will be intact and will never end.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times post her break-up with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen had revealed why closure is so important for her post breaking a relationship. The Biwi No 1 actress had said, For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there."

She went on to add, "So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it's a relationship. The closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted".

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen received a tremendous response for the second season of her show Aarya. The series is helmed by Ram Madhvani. The actress plays a single mother who goes through dangerous obstacles to protect her children.