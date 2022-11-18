    For Quick Alerts
      Sushmita Sen’s Birthday Special: Lalit Modi To Randeep Hooda; Former Beauty Queen Dated These Men So Far

      Sushmita Sen And The Men She Dated

      Think about some of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without mentioning Sushmita Sen. The actress made the nation proud when she won the Miss Universe 1994 and won millions of hearts with her flawless beauty and intellect. In fact, as Sushmita made her acting debut in 1996, she did leave everyone in awe of her acting prowess. Not just Sushmita went on to be a part of several impressive movies, but she also made headlines with her life choices and believed in living life on her terms.

      Amid this, the Main Hoon Na actress has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with her love life. Sushmita has been associated with several men so far and each of her relationships made the headlines. As Sushmita is turning a year older today, here's a look at the list of men she has dated.

      Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 20:50 [IST]
