Sushmita Sen’s Birthday Special: Lalit Modi To Randeep Hooda; Former Beauty Queen Dated These Men So Far

Think
about
some
of
the
most
talented
actresses
in
Bollywood
and
the
list
will
be
incomplete
without
mentioning
Sushmita
Sen.
The
actress
made
the
nation
proud
when
she
won
the
Miss
Universe
1994
and
won
millions
of
hearts
with
her
flawless
beauty
and
intellect.
In
fact,
as
Sushmita
made
her
acting
debut
in
1996,
she
did
leave
everyone
in
awe
of
her
acting
prowess.
Not
just
Sushmita
went
on
to
be
a
part
of
several
impressive
movies,
but
she
also
made
headlines
with
her
life
choices
and
believed
in
living
life
on
her
terms.
Amid
this,
the
Main
Hoon
Na
actress
has
grabbed
a
lot
of
eyeballs
with
her
love
life.
Sushmita
has
been
associated
with
several
men
so
far
and
each
of
her
relationships
made
the
headlines.
As
Sushmita
is
turning
a
year
older
today,
here's
a
look
at
the
list
of
men
she
has
dated.