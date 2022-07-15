Sushmita Sen Breaks Silence Amid Her Pictures With Lalit Modi Go Viral; 'I Am In A Happy Place, Not Married'

Finally, Sushmita Sen has broken her silence on her pictures with business tycoon Lalit Modi, which has taken social media by storm. It all started when last night, Lalit Modi shared several pictures with Sushmita and captioned them as, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #Maldives #Sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."

Needless to say, netizens were surprised to learn about Modi and Sushmita's relationship. While some congratulated them, others trolled them incessantly.

Now, reacting to the uproar around her relationship with Modi, Sushmita shared her picture with her daughters Renee and Alisha and captioned it as, "I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋 NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈 Enough clarification given...now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍 Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...it's #NOYB Anyway!!!😉😄👍 I love you guys!!! ❤️😍💋 #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Sushmita's reaction has left netizens perplexed. While some are assuming that she is not dating Modi, others feel that she is not ready to talk about her relationship with Modi owing to the latter's controversies.

Meanwhile, Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl also reacted to her alleged relationship with Lalit Modi and said that he is happy for them.

What's your take on Sushmita's Instagram post? Tell us in the comments section below.