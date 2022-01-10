Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Renee & Alisah In Latest Post, Ex Rohman Shawl Cheers

Sushmita Sen who recently announced her separation from long time boyfriend Rohman Shawl keeps her fans up to date with her everyday routines. The actress recently revealed that she switched up her workout routine to a dance routine.

Sen took to her Instagram account and showed off her new routine with her daughters Renee and Alisah. She shared a video of the three of them grooving to Aya Nakamura's Copines. At the end of the clip, they struck goofy poses.

She captioned the post as, "Don't feel like working out? No problem, let's dance!!! Listen to your heart...follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47. Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!!"I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

While many friends and fans liked the post, Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, took to the comments section and cheered for her younger daughter. "Alisah Alisah all the way," he wrote, along with heart-eyes emojis.

Notably, last month while announcing their split, Sushmita had revealed that the two continue to remain friends. He had written in a post, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over... the love remains!!!" Rohman had also commented on the post with, "always" and a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in an interview she revealed that closure is important for her. "It is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it's a relationship. the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible things, it is really my life that I wasted," she added.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the season two on Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar.