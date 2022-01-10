    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Renee & Alisah In Latest Post, Ex Rohman Shawl Cheers

      By
      |

      Sushmita Sen who recently announced her separation from long time boyfriend Rohman Shawl keeps her fans up to date with her everyday routines. The actress recently revealed that she switched up her workout routine to a dance routine.

      sushmita sen,

      Sushmita Sen On Her Breakup With Rohman Shawl: Closure Is Important For Both People So That They Can Move OnSushmita Sen On Her Breakup With Rohman Shawl: Closure Is Important For Both People So That They Can Move On

      Sen took to her Instagram account and showed off her new routine with her daughters Renee and Alisah. She shared a video of the three of them grooving to Aya Nakamura's Copines. At the end of the clip, they struck goofy poses.

      She captioned the post as, "Don't feel like working out? No problem, let's dance!!! Listen to your heart...follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47. Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!!"I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

      While many friends and fans liked the post, Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, took to the comments section and cheered for her younger daughter. "Alisah Alisah all the way," he wrote, along with heart-eyes emojis.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

      Sushmita Sen Explains Why She Values Respect Over Love In A RelationshipSushmita Sen Explains Why She Values Respect Over Love In A Relationship

      Notably, last month while announcing their split, Sushmita had revealed that the two continue to remain friends. He had written in a post, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over... the love remains!!!" Rohman had also commented on the post with, "always" and a heart emoji.

      Meanwhile, in an interview she revealed that closure is important for her. "It is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it's a relationship. the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible things, it is really my life that I wasted," she added.

      On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the season two on Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 14:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X