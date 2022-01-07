Sushmita Sen Explains Why She Values Respect Over Love In A Relationship

When it comes to lessons of life and love, Sushmita Sen has never shied away from speaking her mind. The actress who is quite active on social media, often interacts with her fans in her live sessions. Recently during one such instance, the actress explained why she values respect over love in a relationship in response to a fan who asked what respect meant to her.

Sushmita said that any relationship why focusses on just love is bound to be temporary. Speaking about why she holds respect above love, the Main Hoon Na star said, "Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems."

The actress went on to say that love tends to lose its meaning without respect and added, "But where there's no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That's how important respect is for me."

Sushmita Sen was recently in news for her break-up with her model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In December last year, the actress had announced that they had parted ways with a post that read, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!"

Later in an interview with a leading tabloid, Sen had said that she has always believed in speaking her truth, be it about her professional life or personal life which is why she didn't try to hide the truth about the end of her relationship with Rohman.

With respect to work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Ram Madhvani's Aarya 2 last year.