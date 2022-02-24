Sushmita Sen Is Proud Of Her Item Songs; Reveals Everyone Warned Her Not To Do Item Numbers

Even though Indian audience love grooving to item numbers, there's a certain shame attached to it! In her recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, actress Sushmita Sen recalled how she was advised not to do item numbers, because her manager and people around her used to think that it will harm her reputation.

Sushmita told Film Companion, "I'm very proud of the fact that at a time when they would say 'Item number? Main lead actors, actress item number nhi karte hai, reputation kharab hojayega (Main lead actors don't do item numbers, it's bad for their reputation). And I'm like (raises her hand) mujhe lelo (take me)."

She further said that her two managers had left her, because they were against the idea of doing item numbers.

She said, "They were like at that point 'She's crazy, she's saying yes to doing an item song, and you were trying to cast her in a full-fledged film'. Music is music and it will survive even a bad film."

The Biwi No. 1 actress went on to add that back in the day, if actresses would go against their managers' suggestions, they would feel that they don't have any importance.

During the same conversation, Sushmita also spoke about Bollywood's expectation from female stars and said that heroines are expected to know how to dance, sing, lip sync and know the right people.

She went on to add that the film industry has always had a black book with guidelines, which hasn't changed since she came into the industry in the 90s.

"It just looks as if we are trying, which we are, because you can't cross two decades without any change. But, it's still pretty much the same. The black book tells you how to behave, what to show, what to say, and who to network with. In doing that, sometimes women don't understand that their truest potential is not waiting for their [male] counterparts to show up on set and bring their A-game, so that they [female actors] can be the best B-game they can be," said Sen.