Sushmita Sen On Why She Isn't Signing Too Much Work: I Have Never Believed In Doing A Lot

After a sabbatical of seven years, Sushmita Sen made her acting comeback with Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya. The show received global acclaim and one would assume the former beauty queen to go on a signing spree. However Sushmita is quite selective about her work.

Explaining the reason behind the same, the actress told Hindustan Times, "Apart from Aarya, there are two other scripts that I have green-lit which we are still work in progress. And that's what I want to do. I have always been a very exclusive person. I've never believed in doing a lot, but doing little with everything you got. It is the kind of commitment I understand in life. So, whether it's my professional, personal or social life, I follow that."

Unlike most Bollywood stars, Sushmita doesn't have an active PR machinery in place working on creating her image. Speaking about it, the Main Hoon Na actress said that she doesn't have one because she is a discrete person who likes to put all of her efforts into something.

She said that she has to be one on one with people adding that she doesn't want a lot of noise but just conversations.

"Through my career, it is exactly what I want to achieve. I want to achieve one on one equation with the people - my audiences as well as my well wishers. I want to be able to do good work so that I have additional new audiences, people who may not have watched my work before, maybe an entire new generation that looks at it and says there's 'imandari' here. That's very important for me," the tabloid quoted Sushmita as saying.

The actress said that she likes to grow as an actor and a creative person with every project that she takes up. Sushmita told the daily that she isn't afraid of criticism or failure and that she feels it's very important for her to live my truth in every aspect of her life.

The Filhaal actress said, "Sometimes you will be applauded for it, and sometimes you will be served the brick bats. But whatever happens, you have to learn how to withstand that to stay true to who you are. As I get older, my promise to myself is to be better at being that truth to live more of it to become more of me."