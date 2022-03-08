Sushmita Sen Reveals Many Questioned Her Decision To Adopt Renee; Says 'I Did What Felt Right In My Heart'

After winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994 and featuring in a couple of successful movies, Sushmita Sen inspired millions when she chose to embrace motherhood by adopting her daughter Renee when she was 24.

On the occasion of Women's Day today, Sushmita took to her Instagram page to share a post in which she spoke about her daughters Renee and Alisah. She revealed that many people questioned her decision but she did what felt right in her heart, twice.

Sushmita wrote, "Renee was born from my heart when I was just 24 years old. It was a big decision!! Many questioned it. Why adoption? How will you raise a child without being married? Are you ready to be a single parent? You realise the impact this decision will have on your professional & personal life? The questioning & opinions were endless..."

She continued, "And yet, I did what felt right in my heart. I knew I was ready to be a mother. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made, one so profound...I made it twice!! Now I am blessed with two beautiful daughters: Renee and Alisah."

Sushmita signed off her post by writing, "I am who I am because I found the courage to follow my heart...seeking the right guidance, information & support that was needed when I needed it. I know these biases haven't really stopped. But they shouldn't stop you. This is a reminder to talk about them. Find YOUR answer. #SearchForChange #beAuthentic #BeyondConditioning #BeyondBias. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga."

Earlier in an interview with Femina magazine, the Main Hoon Na actress had recounted the night before she brought Renee home and said that she was throwing up all through the night and was nervous as a bride.

Workwise, Sushmita Sen returned back to the screen after a sabbatical with Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is a single parent to Renee and Alisah.