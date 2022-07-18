Sushmita Sen Strongly Reacts To Being Called 'Gold Digger' For Allegedly Dating Lalit Modi

Ever since business tycoon Lalit Modi shared his pictures with Sushmita Sen on social media, netizens have been trolling the duo over their alleged affair. While some shared memes on Modi and Sen over their alleged affair, others shamed the Aarya actress and called her 'gold digger' for dating the businessman.

Shushing all the naysayers, Sushmita shared a post on Instagram and slammed them for calling her a 'gold digger'.

She wrote, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience...I love how nature merges all it's creation to experience oneness...and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. (hug and thumbs up emoji)."

She further wrote, "It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming....The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

"I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is Absolutely fine.. cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun....perfectly centred in my being and my conscience," concluded Sen.

Many of her followers lauded her for breaking her silence on the ongoing uproar around her personal life, and sent love to her.

A netizen wrote, "Those lines "I dig deeper than Gold" Preferred Diamonds to buy them Myself" It's lit 🔥 Wow 🤩."

Another netizen wrote, "I love the 💎 sentence, more like a quote to me... either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart❤."

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also reacted to Sushmita's post and wrote, "Tell em Queen! 🔥"

(Social media posts are unedited.)