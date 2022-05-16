Sutapa Sikdar Recalls Irrfan Khan's Reaction On Babil's Birth; 'The Smile On His Face Is Etched On My Mind'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil turned a year older on Sunday (May 15). His mother Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for the birthday boy. Along with it, she also posted a bunch of unseen pictures of the father-son duo.

From her pregnancy picture to Babil as a baby resting in a cradle, Sutapa shared some precious memories from her photo album. Sutapa even made fans emotional by sharing some pictures which feature a young Irrfan with Babil in the different stages of the latter's childhood.

Sutapa began her note by writing, "Let me confess on your 24th , the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable !! Thank you ! You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm. But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you."

Recalling, Irrfan's priceless reaction on Babil's birth, she continued, "The smile on Irrfan's face when he first saw you couldn't be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself. It's etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva."

"You the little devil just kept doing what you wanted all through your youngish days ..welcome to this world today and forever ,your best quality is you are so full of heart that sometimes I have to catch it and put it back. Today you are up for his shoot at 4 am without batting an eyelid. You are special you are magical.. whether it works in this society or for me is a big question though but with the most difficult parenting I am sooooo happy to have you as my son..no you don't light up my life everyday we fight we argue you are not attentive towards me all the time but when you are, the stars descend upon our living room, rainbows float in my corridor," Sutapa concluded her note as she sent her best wishes to Babil who is currently shooting for his debut film Qala.

After a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. Since then, his wife Sutapa and son Babil often take to their respective social media handles to share fond memories of the legendary actor.