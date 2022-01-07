Sutapa Sikdar Reveals The Unknown Sides Of Irrfan Khan Which No Body Knew Before!

Today (January 7, 2022), marks the 55th birth anniversary of late actor Irrfan Khan. While speaking to a leading daily, his wife Sutapa Sikdar made a couple of revelations about him, which no body knew about before.

Did you know Irrfan never liked celebrating birthdays? While speaking to Times Of India, Sutapa said that Irrfan believed that birthday celebrations were marketing strategies for gifting companies.

She said, "He didn't remember birthdays, including his own. When we were courting in the early years, it took me a while to accept that. I, on the contrary, loved big celebrations. Irrfan would say, 'I have no idea how many new days they invent every year. Puray planet par toh hum insaan bojh hain aur mai kya celebrate karu? Main ek aur saal jee liya isliye?'"

Irrfan often even teased Sutapa by saying, "Tumhara kya hai, you will fall for a man who will remember your birthday."

In the same interview, Sutapa further revealed that Irrfan never liked taking selfies. She said, "He would often ask people, 'Yaar tumhare paas agar phone nahi hota, toh kya tum mujhe yaad nahi rakhte?'"

Sutapa went on to add that the biggest gift that Irrfan gave her is the ability to reflect on her thought process. She further said that the most difficult thing to practice in the film industry is to be honest, and Irrfan retained his honesty. He never answered phone calls just to make any director happy. However, when he was battling the disease for over two years, he mellowed down.

Sutapa shared, "He'd say, 'What if my criticism of someone's art makes them less confident?' That was him realising that it's more important to be nice to another person than being brutally honest."