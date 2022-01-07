Sutapa Sikdar Sang Songs To Irrfan A Night Before His Demise; 'He Was Unconscious, Had Tears Rolling Down'

Irrfan Khan was one of the finest talents who left a mark not just in Indian cinema but internally as well. His passing away in April 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour was a big jolt for everyone. Since then, the late actor's wife and his son Babil has been sharing pictures and stories to keep his memories alive.

On his 55th birth anniversary today, Sutapa in an interaction with Pinkvilla recalled how she and some of her friends sang some of Irrfan's favourite songs to him a night before he passed away. She revealed that he was unconscious at that time, but had tears rolling down.

On being asked about the songs she sang for him, Sutapa told the news portal, "Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan... from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo... and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down."

Last year on Irrfan's birth anniversary, his son Babil had penned a lengthy note in which he had recalled how his late father never believed in celebrating birthdays. He had written in his Instagram post, "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It's your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me."

Irrfan's swansong was Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.