Swara Bhasker Hits Back At Trolls Wishing For Her Death After She Is Diagnosed With COVID-19

Swara Bhasker recently took to social media to inform everyone that she has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as she shared this news, her fans and industry colleagues wished her a speedy recovery. However at the same time, she was also subjected to trolls, some of whom even wished her dead.

The Ranjhanaa actress took to her Twitter handle to share a few posts shared by trolls in which they rejoiced that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. A netizen wrote, 'The best of all the news I have heard in 2022.' Another one commented, RIP in advance'.

Swara hit back at these trolls and asked them to keep their emotions in check. Calling them 'nafrati chintus (haters) and trolls praying for my demise,' the actress wrote sarcastically in Hindi, "Friends, please keep your emotions in check. If something happens to me, your livelihood will be in danger. How will you run your house?"

And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!? 😬🤷🏾‍♀️🤗 pic.twitter.com/Tx7mq3zQOD — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2022

On Thursday, Swara had informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with a post that read, "Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. So grateful for family & to be at home."

Swara Bhasker often finds herself at the receiving end of trolls on social media. Last year in an interview with Firstpost, she had talked about how she deals with the nasty comments and said, "I have had to learn to develop a thick skin for it, which is actually sad because it just shows that you have to desensitise yourself, which is not necessarily a nice thing. But I don't have a choice because you have to survive. But sometimes, I feel sad that people have forgotten that there is a real human being behind that Twitter or Instagram handle."

Meanwhile in the last few days, many Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Kubbra Sait, Vishal Dadlani and others have tested positive for COVID-19.