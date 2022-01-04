Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Comment On Actresses Rejecting Haseen Dillruba Due To Vikrant Massey

Taapsee Pannu in an interaction with a news portal has clarified her recent comment on female actors rejecting the role opposite Vikrant Massey in Vinil Mathew's romantic thriller's Haseen Dillruba before she gave her nod to the fim. The actress claimed that her response on other female actors was interpreted into something else.

The Rashmi Rocket star told Gulf News, "My answer was interpreted into something else. What I said was that many female actors asked this question about who the male actor in Haseen Dillruba was. But I did not ask that question of who will be my male counterpart because I got cast first. The male role went to Vikrant."

She further added, "My character in Haseen Dillruba was the fulcrum of the film and other characters were cast on who they feel will complement the actor in that pivotal part... That's how casting generally happens. The fulcrum part is cast first. But before me, several girls [actresses] wanted to know who was going to be the hero. Ideally, in our films, that's the first question that's often asked. And they want to know that because budgets are set based on who's the hero of a film."

For the unversed, it was recently reported that Taapsee Pannu during Netflix's Actors' Roundtable 2021 with Rajeev Masand had said that she was offered Haseen Dillruba only after other actresses had turned it down and had cited the possible reasons for the same.

The actress had said, "During the whole narration, I was smirkly looking at her (writer Kanika Dhillon), 'You didn't come to me with this before'. I was almost manifesting it somewhere that I really want to do this. I was not probably the first, second or third choice for this. It was only when everybody else had said no that it came to me. I was very happy about it, first because I wanted to do it when I heard it, I didn't understand why would anyone say no to it."

On being asked by her co-guests Raveena Tandon and Konkona Sen Sharma the reason behind the female actors refusing Haseen Dillruba, Pannu had said, "I can tell you the reasons why probably others said no to it--too grey, not likeable woman character or who's the hero? I was like 'Dude, it's Haseen Dillruba, I don't care about who the hero is. Those were the kind of questions because of which others didn't work out and thank god for that." To this, Konkona had called Vikrant 'such a good actor'.

Haseen Dillruba revolved around a small-town housewife, a pulp fiction aficionade who ends up as a prime suspect in her husband's ghastly murder. Besides Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the film also starred Harshvardhan Rane in a pivotal role.