Taapsee Pannu On Boycott Culture: We Have Seen Us Getting Targeted In The Worst Possible Way

The way Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha got boycotted by netizens, has left stars pondering over their film choices. Amid all the hullabaloo around Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, actress Taapsee Pannu whose upcoming film Dobaaraa is all set to hit the theatres on August 19, 2022, opened up about the boycott culture.

During the promotions of the film, she told Bollywood Bubble, "It always has been. Koi choti si bhi cheez hoti hai, ghum firke, jaise mummy nahi bolti hain, bacha padhai nahi kar raha, ye phone ki wajah se hai, bachcha so nahi raha, phone ki wajah se hai, bachche ko kuch prblem hai, ye phone ki wajah se hai. Matlab koi relation nahi hoga par bachcha phone mein ghusa rehta hai, to wo problem hai. So, wo ho gaya hai, ki hamare country mein koi bhi problem hogi, wo film industry ki wajah se hai. (Even for the smallest thing, it has become like mothers blame using phone for every problem, similarly, any problem happens in our country, it all gets blamed on the film industry)."

She further said that now that she has seen the worst, she wonders what worse could happen.

"Ek Mary Kom ki line hai, 'kisi ko itna bhi mat darao ki darr hi khatam ho jaye'. So, it has now come to that. We have seen the worst, we have seen us getting targeted in the worst possible way," added Pannu.

Well, it seems Pannu has already seen the worst side of boycott culture hence, she is least bothered about it.

Having said that, apart from Aamir, Akshay Kumar's latest release Raksha Bandhan also got boycotted on Twitter.

Blame it on their poor scripts or boycott culture, both the films failed to woo audience at the box office and have been declared 'flop' by trade analysts.

It is to be seen how Taapsee's Dobaaraa will perform at the box office. The film is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and it also casts Pavail Gulati.