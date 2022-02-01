Taapsee Pannu: Some Of The Best Scripts In The Industry With A Female Protagonist Come To Me

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Taapsee Pannu said that she is currently enjoying the best phase of her career, as she feels that the best scripts in the industry with a female protagonist come to her.

She told Indian Express, "I am glad that I am getting central roles, I can unabashedly say that some of the best scripts in the industry with a female protagonist come to me, and I am not going to be modest about it. People come to me and tell me 'this is written for you', that's the kind of situation I have no complaints about."

She further said, "But it is not because I wanted to be the center of attention but because it just so happened, maybe we can call it the snowball effect for doing the kind of films that I have done and I am happy to be where I am today. I have no complaints either way."

In the same interview, Taapsee asserted that no matter how successful she becomes as an actress, she would never want to become bigger than her films.

She said that no actor should consider himself/herself bigger than his/her films, because the day they will start thinking in that direction, they will witness their downfall.

When asked how she looks at stardom, the Looop Lapeta actress said, "Stardom for me is that there are a bunch of people who blindly trust you. They believe that if you've chosen it, it will be worth the time and effort they put into going and watching a film. That is stardom for me, not that you have become such a huge persona that more than the film, it is important what you are doing in the film."