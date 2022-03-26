Taapsee Pannu On The Success Of The Kashmir Files: It Can't Be A Bad Film For It To Last That Long

Vivek Agnihotri's recent release The Kashmir Files has rewritten history with its stupendous success at the box office. With its bold and heart-wrenching narrative, this film which depicts the brutal atrocities faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community during the Kashmir Insurgency, has struck a chord with the audience.

In the last few weeks, the film has received support and its success has been lauded by many Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam and others and now, Taapsee Pannu is the latest celebrity to join this bandwagon.

The Kashmir Files Day 15 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's Film Slows Down

Recently, Taapsee while speaking at the ABP summit, reacted to the success of The Kashmir Files and said that if a 'small film' can mint big numbers then it can't be a bad film.

The actress said, "I see the numbers. I'm more of an optimistic person. So I see the glass half full most of the time. Whatever might be the reason, however, it happened, the fact is that it happened. I remember texting one of my producers saying 'So this proves you don't have to get scared by how big your film is, if it's good people will watch it'. If a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers it can't be a bad film. You can question the intention of people, the means, and all of that. That's subjective. You have a right to have an opinion. But the fact that it's good that's why eventually it's lasting that long. It can't be a bad film for it to last that long. That's the fact."

Taapsee Pannu: Some Of The Best Scripts In The Industry With A Female Protagonist Come To Me

Speaking about The Kashmir Files minting big numbers, Taapsee said that it evokes the emotional side in a lot of people which helps them to connect and receive a film in a certain way.

"It is totally subjective and right. There is no film under the sun that has had 100% approval from 100% audience. It will differ from film to film," the Looop Lapeta actress further added.

So far, The Kashmir Files has minted Rs 211.83 Crore in 15 days. The film is now the highest grossing Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era.