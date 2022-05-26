Taapsee Pannu On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Dunki: I Am More Fond Of Him As A Human Being

Ever since it has been announced that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for the upcoming film Dunki, fans cannot keep calm.

The actor had announced his association with this project earlier this year with a post that read, "Dear Rajkumar Hirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."



Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. In her recent interview with ETimes, the actress opened up on Dunki and revealed that they started prepping for this film from early April. On being asked about what it's like to share screen space with King Khan, Taapsee said that she had experienced a similar kind of joy and excitement when she worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Pink.

The actress was quoted as saying, "There are so many more senior actors who have been waiting to work with him. I felt that for Shah Rukh sir, too. I am a '90s kid. He's the first superstar I got acquainted with when I was in high school and college. I was, and I still am, a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan. Honestly, I am more fond of him as a human being, and I'm happy that I get to spend time around him, observing him, both as a professional and as a person. His humour, his charm and the way he conducts himself. I am just looking forward to spending more time around him, learning more about him and from him."

Workwise, Taapsee recently wrapped up an anthology project with Sudhir Mishra. Besides Dunki, the Badla star has multiple projects like Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in the pipeline.