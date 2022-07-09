Taapsee Pannu Recalls Getting Dropped From Films; 'I Was Not A Significant Enough Name'

Taapsee Pannu who made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with David Dhawan's slapstick comedy Chashme Baddoor, has established herself as one of the most versatile performers with powerful performances. Last year, the actress announced her production house Outsiders Films and the banner has already announced two films, Blurr and Dhak Dhak.

In a recent chat with Mid-day, Taapsee revealed that the decision to turn producer stemmed from her personal experiences in the film industry. Recounting her early days, the Badla actress said that she was dropped from films because she wasn't a significant enough name.

Taapsee told the portal, "I kept hearing things like, 'You suit the part, but you are not a name who people will take notice of.' It was important to change that first. I had to push back against the recommendations that came for other actors. Now, I am accepted in the industry. I have finally come to a place where if I like a film, it will be made. It will be mounted well and get a release. When I reached here, I decided to call the shots on the stories that I want to tell."

The actress said that through her production house, she will tell unheard stories. According to Taapsee, there were times when people say, 'Arey, women empowerment bohot ho gaya.' She said that even though the subject feels jaded to the world, she wants to keep telling these stories because women empowerment hasn't been given enough weightage in movies. Taapsee questioned that the subject of heroes taking revenge or men saving women doesn't feel exploited, but women standing up for their rights feels overexposed."

The Pink actress said that heavy female-oriented subjects don't get the kind of budget they deserve, as there aren't as many takers as there should be. Pannu said that she constantly choose stories that have an undercurrent of what she wishes to say as she doesn't want her audience to leaving without hearing the thoughts that she wants to convey to them.

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming sports biopic Shabaash Mithu.