taapsee-pannu-reveals-why-she-refrained-from-announcing-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-dunki

For the first time, Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki. However, if you noticed, Taapsee was not the first one to make the announcement about herself being a part of Dunki. When asked what made her to refrain from announcing her biggest project ever, she said, "It's too good to be true. I never even thought that I'll eventually someday reach this, forget about so soon. So, I myself wasn't announcing or talking about it because I just didn't want to jinx it in any way."

Taapsee was speaking to Hindusan Times and she further said that she could not believe that she go selected for Dunki till she reported on the sets of the film.

When asked what's bigger joy for her- being directed by Hirani or sharing screen with Khan, she refrained from choosing one name and said, "Actually, both in different ways."

While speaking about Hirani, Taapsee said that films are directors' medium, and she does not find herself a very trained actor, so she gets very excited to know who's going to direct her.

"When I knew it was Raju sir, I was just looking forward to working with a man who makes stories so simple, yet so likable, engrossing, endearing and charming. He doesn't make that intense multi-layered, multi-twisted cinema yet it's so captivating. Also, the kind of range and age group of audience that connects with his films, is huge," said Pannu.

While speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee said that she is looking forward to spend some time off-screen with him, where she can just sit in and chat with him, because she loves his personality.

"The wit, the humor, the experience that he has, and the honesty with which he narrates his experiences. I wanted to hear those experiences that he's gone through in those decades of creating what he has created," shared the Pink actress.