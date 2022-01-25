Taapsee Pannu Says Her Beau Mathias Boe & Her Father Share A Respectful Relationship; 'I Am Very Surprised'

Taapsee Pannu has always been vocal about dating Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. In a recent chat with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, the Haseen Dillruba actress revealed that her boyfriend shares a respectful equation with her father.

Taapsee told Siddharth, "It's a very, very respectful relationship. I am very surprised. That's the first time ever my father has not picked out a problem in something that I have done or chosen. First and hopefully not the last time."

She went on to say that this is the first time when her father has not picked out a problem in her choice or action. She also revealed that it's hard to please her father and added that she did not introduce any of her ex-boyfriends to him as she was unsure of them herself."

Taapsee said, "Pehli baar koi complaint nahi aayi hai. Yeh nahi bola hai successful hui hai but koi complaint nahi aayi hai ki isme yeh problem hai. Varna har cheez mein koi problem hoti hai (This is the first time there is no complaint from him. He did not say that I was successful but did not complain either. Otherwise, he always finds fault with everything I do)." She also revealed that she did not introduce any of her exes to him. "Mujhe hi sure nahi hai, main kya introduce karoon (When I wasn't sure myself, why will I introduce)."

Workwise, Taapsee is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta which is slated to release on February 4 on Netflix.