Taare Zameen Par Actor Darsheel Safary On Nepotism: What's Wrong? Influence Is Used Everywhere

Actor Darsheel Safary who rose to fame in 2007 with Aamir Khan-starrer Taare Zameen Par, spoke about the nepotism debate and said that he doesn't find anything wrong in it, as he feels if in future he can help his kids in entering the film industry, he will surely do it.

Speaking to Etimes, Darsheel said, "I think a lot of their life has been sensationalised with the talk that their journeys are easier. But if their parents make their life easier, what's wrong? Influence is used everywhere- be it in schools, colleges or any other place. Tomorrow if I have a kid and I can make his or her life easier, I would do it."

He further said that he feels if one keeps grinding, things will work out. He further said that he can't keep thinking that he is going to be discriminated against, and the truth is that so far he has not faced any kind of discrimination. On the contrary, he feels lucky not to be carrying any baggage with him.

In the same interview, Darsheel who celebrated his 25th birthday in March this year, said that he had hoped to have a better career by this age.

"I had imagined myself in a certain way when I would be 25 and the reality has been different...I thought that I would be established as an actor at 25. I'd thought that life would be easier. I thought I would be sorted spiritually. And of course, I never thought that we would be engulfed by a pandemic (smiles). Last year was challenging for me. And, note, I am sugar-coating this," added Safary.

With respect to work, Darsheel has shot for two projects.