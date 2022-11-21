After Alia, Tabu Becomes 2022’s Box Office Queen After Consecutive Success Of Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu, whose first release as a leading lady was the 1991 Telugu film Coolie No. 1, has come a long way in her professional life

In a career spanning over three decades, she has established herself among the most versatile actresses in the history of Bollywood.

Tabu is the only female star from her generation who hasn't yet taken a break from films and is continuously getting meaty roles. Over the last few years, she featured in hits like Talvar, Golmaal Again, Andhadhun, and De De Pyaar De among others.

While she had no releases in 2021, Tabu made her big-screen comeback this year with Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Also featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the film was a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa and fans were equally excited for its second installment.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in May and turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office. While it is among the biggest hits of 2022, Tabu played the double role of twin sisters, Anjulika and Manjulika, in the film and won several hearts with her strong performance. It won't be wrong to say that she was among the major highlights of the Kartik Aaryan starrer movie.

Six months after the horror-comedy, Tabu recently returned to the theatres to entertain her fans with Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller is a sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2015 hit Drishyam in which Tabu essayed the role of a police officer whose son goes missing.

Besides Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta are also reprising their roles in the second part while Akshaye Khanna is the new entrant in the franchise. It was released last week and is currently having a dream run at the ticket window.

In the first weekend, Drishyam 2 collected a whopping sum of Rs 64 crores and the film is on its way to becoming a huge commercial success. With its success, Tabu becomes the only Bollywood star after Alia Bhatt to score multiple hits in 2022 when most of the Hindi releases have failed to make a mark at the box office.

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 will be her second consecutive box office success of 2022 after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from her, only Alia Bhatt featured in several hits this year like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

On the career front, Tabu currently has several interesting projects in her kitty including Kuttey, Khufiya, and Bholaa.

Keep watching this space for more updates.