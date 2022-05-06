Tabu Feels Nice About Getting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; 'There's Nothing That One Can Say That I Can't Do'

In a career spanning over three decades, Tabu has delivered several powerful performances on the big screen and won accolades for them. Known for her unconventional choices, the actress has been a force to reckon with. She is someone who has struck a perfect balance between art and mainstream films.

Her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has Tabu dabbling with the commercial entertainer genre once again after Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again.

In her recent interview with Telegraph India when Tabu was asked about throwing a curveball at the audience with this film, she said, "I get what you are saying! But these are not things which I plan consciously. Yeh sab filmein aa jaati hain aur main kar leti hoon. I can't calculate these things."

"But the good thing is that all different kinds of scripts are offered to me at any given point of time. Out of that, one or two stick out which seem, as you said it, 'un-Tabu-like' (laughs). But it's nice that I get these films because they show that there is nothing that one can say that Tabu can't do. Har type ki film mujhe mil jaati hain... that's my good fortune. Nothing is repetitive and everything looks different," the Haider actress continued.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu has four more movies lined up which includes Khufiya, Kuttey, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. Speaking about juggling between five films, the actress admitted that she has never worked like this before.

Tabu revealed that she has been working back to back since March last year and added, "All the films are big and challenging and being one of the main leads, I have a lot to do. So, a lot of shoot days were required of me."

The Maqbool star admitted that it was both physically and mentally exhausting for her and said, "But the thing is that two of these films are with Vishal (Bhardwaj) and so it didn't feel tedious, and two are with Ajay (Devgn), which again was comfortable... for all these films, it felt like I was going back home. I am so comfortable with these people. But ya, it's been a lot."