Tabu's Pyjama Party With Shilpa Shetty & Farah Khan Was All Things Fun; See Pictures
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty recently hosted a pyjama party for Tabu to celebrate her birthday. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress turned 52 on November 4, 2022.
Farah revealed Shilpa had planned to celebrate Tabu's special day at her restaurant Bastian but they ended up doing it at Farah's home. The trio slipped into their comfy night, had a small cake-cutting ceremony and dug into an elaborate meal cooked in Parsi style.
Later, Farah and Shilpa took to their respective Instagram handles to give fans a glimpse of their fun-filled nightout as they dropped some major friendship goals. Have a look.
The Three Musketeers
Farah Khan dropped a picture featuring her, Shilpa and Tabu in their night wear and wrote, "Pyjama party.. celebrating tabutiful s birthday dressed in formals😜 thank u theshilpashetty for promising us Bastian n landing up at mine."
In response, Shilpa wrote in the comments section, "Promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhooo. Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo meri jaan."
Farah posted this same picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Three's company. I love a party that starts at 7 and ends by 10."
A Foodie's Delight
Shilpa took to her Instagram stories to give fans a sneak into the elaborate spread at the pyjama party which includes Parsi delicacies like dhanak, fish fry, pav and other mouth-watering dishes.
The Cake-Cutting Ceremony
The Nikamma actress also posted a fun video from Tabu's cake-cutting ceremony. It begins with the Hera Pheri actress quietly cutting the cake and Shilpa recording the moment from a distance. When Farah goes to feed the cake to Tabu, the latter requests her to take a very small piece, but Shilpa screams, "thooons de, thoons de (stuff it in)."
Farah's Birthday Wish For Tabu
On Tabu's birthday, Farah had wished her with a bunch of throwback photos and captioned them as, "My jaan my most talented friend of last 30 years.. n they say friendships don't last in Bollywood.. happy birthday tabutiful if u were playing a dead body ud still act better than everyone 😜 lov u forever."
Workwise, Tabu will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-Shriya Saran's Drishyam 2. She also has Arjun Kapoor-starrer Kuttey and Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya in her kitty. Shilpa Shetty on the other hand, has Rohit Shetty's upcoming series Indian Police Force which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.