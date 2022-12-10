Tabu's Reaction To Drishyam 2 Co-Star Shriya Saran Calling Her 'My Girl Crush' Is Pure Gold

Tabu has over the years established herself as one of the country's finest actresses. She has had a phenomenal year with her two biggest blockbuster films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Both movies had an outstanding run at the box- office, adding more credits to Tabu's incredible career. Tabu's Drishyam co-star Shriya Saran too is flying high with the film's success and has been garnering praises for her performance from all corners.

Both actresses have shared the screen in Drishyam 2 and done their parts pretty well. Just like many others, Tabu is admired by several actors in the Indian film industry, and amazed by her beauty and talent. Shriya Saran, too, is in awe of the actress. She recently praised Tabu in an exclusive interview with media portal Pinkvilla. Meanwhile, the portal showed Tabu the video clip wherein her Drishyam co-star Shriya was speaking highly of her.

Shriya Saran Calls Tabu Her Girl Crush

Tabu was made to hear the voice note of Shriya Saran, in which she is heard saying, "Tabu mam lots of love to you. I absolutely love you, you are the best. You are the kindest souls ever. The love you gave me...The first time you met me and the love you gave me now are the same. I love your warm hugs and love your smile. And I think the one actress who has inspired me to keep working hard and I love the characters you do and you are the most amazing actress ever. I have a girl crush on you."

As soon as Tabu heard Shriya's praise for her, she burst out laughing, and in response, she said, "so lovely to hear that." Further, Tabu added, "She is lovely ya! Actually, this is the third film that I am doing with her. I have done a Telugu film together many many many centuries ago and then we did Drishyam and then we did this Drishyam, so I think we work well together. We are good together and we have a bond. She is a lovely girl."

In the meanwhile, Drishyam 2 was theatrically released on November 18 and is nearing the Rs 200 crore club. The film opened to positive reviews and responses from the audience and has become one of Bollywood's superhit movies of 2022. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the leads.

