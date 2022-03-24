Tabu Says She Is Fed Up Of Being Asked About Why She Isn't Active On Social Media

In today's times when social media plays a pivotal role in a celebrity's life, Tabu is one of the few stars who has managed to stay low-key despite her presence on that platform. Unlike many celebrities, the Chandni Bar actress doesn't go on a posting spree and is very selective about what she shares on her page.

In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Tabu revealed that she is fed of being asked why she isn't much active on her Instagram handle or doesn't have a Twitter page. She also shared that she is often bombarded with questions about what she does in her free time.

When pointing out at how celebrities keep updating their fans about everything that they do, the Haider star said, "Well they don't have to, they choose to, and that's fine. I don't think anybody is doing anything because they are forced to. People do things because they want to do it, or they think is the right thing for them to do. That's totally a person's call. That's totally a person's call. I feel there is no distinction between personal choice... your choices in your work will also reflect the person you are."

The actress said that she has never been an outgoing person and added, "When there was no social media, I was not all over the media, so it's just that. That's who I am, and I think it's too late for me to change now."

Workwise, Tabu recently wrapped up the shooting of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya and Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey in her kitty.