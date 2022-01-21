Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Birthday Special: 10 Times Filmmaker Was Epitome Of Women Empowerment

Having carved her place as an impactful author and filmmaker with her books and films that not only entertain but also subtly reflect upon the strength of womanhood. Constantly striving to create an encouraging and empowering atmosphere for women across the nation, Tahira has time and again inspired the society with her words and actions.

On her birthday today, we take a look at some of the most remarkable moves by the author-filmmaker that served as a precedent for millions to follow.

Toffee:

Marking her directorial debut, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana presented an evocative tale depicting the class barriers, through an engaging story of two young girls.

Opening up about her cancer battle:

In a heartfelt post, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana proudly flaunted her badge of honour, informing the world about her cancer detection and treatment. Intending to create awareness and embracing our health scares without any stigma, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana opted for a transparent mode through her treatment to encourage millions of others.

Flaunted her bold look unabashedly:

Not only did Tahira Kashyap Khurrana make a bold statement by posting a picture flaunting her scar from the cancer treatment but also showcased her bald look. The author-filmmaker further made an inspirational move by walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, like a total badass.

Tahira Kashyap Says She Has Big Problem With Gender Disparity And She Wants It To Be Addressed

Pinni:

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's second film Pinni subtly reflected upon the societal divide in gender roles and the blatant ignorance towards the individuality of women. Weaving an engaging story, Tahira's short film won hearts across quarters.

12 Commandments of Being A Woman:

The epitome of unabashed, quirky, acceptance of womanhood, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana emerged as the Best Selling Author with her book 'The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman'. Striking a chord with women everywhere, the book presents an unfiltered, real and relatable aspect of womanhood.

Indian Women Rising:

Appalled by the disturbingly less number of female filmmakers in the nation, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana joined hands with Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga to launch a Cinema Collective- Indian Women Rising to shine the spotlight on Indian female filmmakers across the globe. Under the initiative, the collective even frontfoot Bittu in the race for Oscars.

Embracing our bodies and vouching for self love:

Using social media as a medium to provoke thoughts and inspire people, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has time and again presented inspirational ideologies that strike a chord with her followers. Being impacted by a picture of Kendall Jenner, Tahira introspected about her body and shared a self love post that garnered the attention and praises of the netizens.

Tahira Kashyap Shares BTS From Directorial Debut Film Sharmaji Ki Beti, Says 'I'm Levitating'

7 Sins Of Being A Mother:

Last year, Tahira created a storm with her latest book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother' that presents the varied aspects of motherhood without any stigma. Offering innumerable relatable scenarios that are often hushed about or brushed under the carpet, Tahira yet again won the hearts of her audience.

Be Selfishly Selfless:

Begining a new trend on Instagram, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana launched #WomensWednesday to offer her pearls of wisdom through her posts. In her first post, Tahira preached to be Selfishly Selfless, demanding women to be considerate towards self and then to others.

Redefining Beauty Standards:

Propagating everyone is beautiful in their own skin, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's recent post traces her journey through the varied hair transformations in the cource of her cancer treatment. Signifying beauty doesn't depend on one's hair length, Tahira once again made a statement with her candid personality.