Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Raha Sends Customised Birthday Gift For Taimur & His Reaction Is Sheer Love

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, their elder son Taimur Ali Khan is turning six and the proud parents are undoubtedly leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable day for the little munchkin. Interestingly, the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts for Taimur on his special day. Amid this, it is reported that the birthday boy has received a special gift on his six birthday and it came from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their newborn daughter Raha Kapoor.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, the new parents and their daughter have sent customised Marvel superheroes gifts for Taimur who is a big time fan of Marvel superhero. The media reports suggested that the birthday boy is over the moon after receiving this adorable gift and his happiness knows no boundaries. For the uninitiated, Kareena and Saif had even hosted a grand Marvel themed birthday bash for Taimur recently and the pics of the same went viral on social media. On the other hand, the media reports suggested that Taimur has been over the moon with the arrival of Ranbir and Alia's daughter Raha and has been looking forward to meeting his baby sister.

Happy Birthday Taimur: 5 Times Tim Proved That He Is A True Daddy's Boy

To note, Ranbir and Alia haven't stepped out with their newborn daughter yet and are expected to make their first appearance during the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch. Needless to say, the entire Kapoor clan will be waiting to meet the Kapoor princess for the first time.

Meanwhile, as the social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for Taimur Ali Khan, his aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a beautiful video compiling the birthday boy's throwback videos with baby sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The Rang De Basanti actress captioned the post as, "We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni".

Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur's Reaction To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's Arrival Is Sheer Love