tamannaah-bhatia-on-north-south-cinema-debate

Of late, many celebrities shared their take on the ongoing south vs north cinema debate. It all started when films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF 2 did an excellent opening in India and set the box office on fire. In her recent conversation with a leading daily, when Tamannaah Bhatia was asked what's her take on the controversial north vs south debate, she said that people have misunderstood the whole debate.

She told Hindustan Times, "People have actually misunderstood this whole thing, and all of a sudden created these strange differences that it is south industry or the north industry."

She further said, "But it really doesn't matter which of India you are coming from. You just need to be super authentic. The world looks at it as Indian cinema."

Tamannaah further recalled her visit at Cannes Film Festival 2022 and said that when regional films from India were showcased at the festival, no one called them South Indian films.

"I realised at the fest, where a lot of regional films from India were also showcased, that nobody called it a South Indian film, or any other way.. They called it an Indian film," said Bhatia.

She went on to add that when she went outside, her perspective changed and it broke all the ideas that she had here.

Tamannaah is one of those actresses who is equally active in North and South cinema. She further said that she does not see language as a barrier and said, 'I am actually probably the biggest recent example of how language doesn't matter. I'm from Mumbai. I am a Sindhi girl, who most of the world thinks is from South India. I speak Tamil and Telugu, and a large part of my career has been spent in the south."