Tamannaah Bhatia On Success Of Pan-India Films: People Want To See Movies That Are Close To Their Roots

This year, the box office has been majorly dominated by pan-India films like Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The dubbed versions of these movies have also performed exceptionally well at the ticket windows.

In a recent chat with Etimes, Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her take on the success of the pan-India movies. The actress who has been a part of the blockbuster pan-India film Baahubali, opined that one of the reasons why these films are receiving so much love from the audience is because their stories are close to their culture and roots.

The tabloid quoted Tamannaah as saying, "Films, whose story lines are quite authentic, stories that talk about our roots are being dubbed in multiple languages and released in various states. Such films have received a lot of appreciation from the audience. So, in the end... authenticity... subjects that are close to the culture and roots of the public are really what matters in today's time."

The Entertainment actress said that the masses love action oriented dubbed films and added, "Well, something like a pure comedy film won't work. Especially, comic films that are heavy on dialogues, because you don't know if a line that sounds funny in one language would sound funny in the other language too."

Tamannaah said that during the lockdown in times of COVID-19 pandemic, people consumed a lot of national and international content through OTT. So, the pan-India movies which boasted of subjects close to her hearts, ended up making history. The actress concluded that such movies will continue to garner love.

Workwise, Tamannaah will next be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.