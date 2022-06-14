Tamannaah Bhatia Says South Fans Are Very Loyal But That Kind Of Stardom In The North Is For Few Stars

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia who is pretty active in both south and north film industries, feels that fans from the south are more loyal towards their favourite stars than the fans of north.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah said, "I think it is essential, in South fans are very loyal. I think they have emotion around the artists. For them, it is a very personal and different connection with them. But I feel, that kind of stardom in the North, it is of course there but I see it is there for those few stars who have consolidated themselves for over a period of a decade. That loyalty comes through time."

Speaking about the ongoing north vs south films debate, Tamannaah said that India at the time is enjoying its authenticity, and it is not about south or north, which people are talking about. She further said that the audience is enjoying mass appeal something that is rooted to us.

When asked it was her conscious decision to do more south films, she said that she always tries to choose the best from the work given to her and Baahubali is the best decision out of all.

She went on to add that there is no full-fledged way of functioning, but it is an instinct that takes her in the right or wrong directions.

She concluded by saying, "However, you can only rely upon your instinct and have to trust that. There are going to be times when it will work out, and at times it won't. I didn't consciously choose South films over Hindi but I chose project-wise. I never looked at any project as South or North Indian."